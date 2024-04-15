'Globally unique' heritage centre dedicated to the Polish bomber squadrons to open in West Lindsey

A brand-new heritage centre is opening at RAF Ingham

The brand-new Heritage Centre at RAF Ingham has been a 14-year project by a team of devoted local volunteers; transforming an old farm storage building, formerly the wartime Airmen’s Mess, into a fitting location to tell an almost forgotten story.

The centre is dedicated to remembering and celebrating (through their own personal stories) the remarkable lives and memories of the men and women (both ground and air crews) of the Polish Air Force Bomber Squadrons, who lived, worked and flew alongside the RAF during the Second World War; and will also tell the humanitarian story of their struggles to settle and integrate into ‘post-war’ Britain, whilst retaining their customs, culture and Polish heritage.

Chairman of RAF Ingham Heritage Centre, Geoff Burton, expressed his pride for the team of volunteers who have worked hard on this long-standing project.

He said: “I am delighted and very excited that after so many years of hard work and dedication by our wonderful team of volunteers, we are finally able to open the centre to the public.

“This project is globally unique, and tells the story of the Polish Bomber Squadrons who fought alongside the RAF during the Second World War; but we also remember the almost forgotten history of a small Lincolnshire airfield RAF Ingham, that only existed through the war years.

“We expect to welcome visitors from not only the local area, but regionally and nationally as well; and due to the global uniqueness of the centre, we anticipate attracting international visitors from Poland, America, Canada and Australia.”

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Our aviation heritage is an integral part of our county and is something that should be preserved for our residents and visitors.

“I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to the team of dedicated volunteers who have given up their time over the last 14 years to bring this heritage centre to life.”