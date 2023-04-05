The gloves are off for the parish and district elections in East Lindsey.

Candidates for the elections in East Lindsey have been announced.

A full list of candidates standing in the area elections on Thursday 4 May has now been published.

The Statement of Persons Nominated and the areas being contested for the District and Parishes are now available to view on the East Lindsey District Council website at the link here: .

Poll cards have also started to be delivered to those registered to vote.

Residents are asked to check their poll card carefully, including the location of your polling station.

Rob Barlow, Returning Officer for East Lindsey District Council, said: “It is really important you take the time to decide who you want as your local councillor and to vote on Thursday 4 May. Make your vote count and have a say on who gets to represent you for the next four years.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am-10pm or if you are unable to attend your designated polling station, you can choose to vote by post or proxy.

New postal vote applications need to be with ELDC by 5pm on Tuesday 18 April - Apply for a postal vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

New proxy vote applications need to be with us by 5pm on Tuesday 25 April - Proxy voting application forms - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

If you are a first-time voter or have moved house since the last election, you will need to register to vote online by midnight on Monday, 17 April 2023 by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

First time voters are also reminded to take along photographic ID to the polling station.

Some of the accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers' licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person's bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.