Go-ahead given for more than 100 ‘much-needed’ affordable homes in Boston

An artist's impression of the development.

Housing provider Longhurst Group has been given the go-ahead to build 135 new homes in Toot Lane.

The development will comprise 12 one-bedroom homes, 69 with two bedrooms, 50 with three, and four with four.

Marcus Keys, executive director of growth and development at Longhurst Group, said: “We’re delighted to have been granted planning permission to develop this area of Toot Lane and bring our plans to fruition.

“By delivering this development, we’ll be bringing more much-needed affordable housing to Boston and creating opportunities for local people to take their first step onto the property ladder.

“We know there’s a need for housing of this type in the Boston Borough Council area, so this development at Toot Lane aligns perfectly with our Improving Lives strategy in which we’re committed to providing the homes people want, where they’re needed most.”

Out of the 135, 36 of the properties will be made available on a Shared Ownership basis, 22 for Rent to Buy and the remaining homes will be available for social rent.

“I’m pleased that there’s such a good variety in the type of housing we’re delivering on this site, which will help to open home ownership opportunities to a larger number of local people,” Marcus said. “This is our largest individual development that we’ll have delivered on our own and I’m excited to see work beginning on site and watching as it takes shape.”

It is hoped that work could start on site as early as later this month.

Adam Mayer, commercial director of D. Brown Builders who will be building the homes for Longhurst Group, said: “Receiving planning approval for this development is a hugely exciting milestone.

“A little over three years ago, we first started looking at potential concept schemes for the land and with the various challenges that have been faced economically during that time, this is a testament to the efforts shown by all parties involved.

“We’re especially thankful to our delivery partners at Longhurst Group, who’s continued commitment to providing vital housing solutions has kept this scheme thriving during such challenges and in turn will boost the local construction economy in the opportunities it produces.