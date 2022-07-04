Go behind the scenes at sprayers

Househam Sprayers to Open its Doors on National Manufacturing Day. Photo: ©Tim Scrivener Photographer

School students and members of the public are being invited to visit Househam Sprayers, which designs and manufactures precision spraying machines, as part of Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day.

The team is opening its doors to the public, who will get to tour the workshop facilities, meet the team, and see Househam’s famous machines in person on Thursday (July 7).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Househam will also be highlighting some of the exciting job opportunities available, from designers to engineers, and encouraging people to get involved in the Great British manufacturing industry.

"Make UK's open house initiative is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the inner workings of the manufacturing sector, and one that we're proud to support,” said Robert Willey, Managing Director of Househam.

“The Househam team includes expert engineers who help deliver our commitment to providing high-quality, integrated machines to customers around the world. We're hoping to see plenty of new faces and old friends on the day so that the public can fully appreciate the benefits of the UK's engineering and manufacturing industry."

As a Lincolnshire-based company, Househam is always looking to invest in the futures of local young people looking to kickstart their careers in manufacturing.

“We are continuously seeking creative young designers and engineers to help us to produce some ground-breaking products,” said Jenna Smith from Househam’s aftersales department.

“We offer a diverse range of career opportunities spanning areas such as administration, design, engineering, finance, HR, IT, marketing and communication, product development, production and research.”

There are two tours running during the day from 10am until 12pm and 1pm to 3pm. Booking is essential, and spaces are limited to 20 people per session.

If you would like to take part in this unique opportunity, contact Jenna Smith on 01400 276 031 or email jenna.smith@househamsprayers.com.