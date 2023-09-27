Go green at Mablethorpe Library
Libraries have long been firm advocates of reduce, reuse and recycle – in a book’s lifetime it will be issued and returned to umpteen borrowers.
When the book’s condition is deemed too poor for lending, it will be put on sale or recycled.
In recent years, libraries have developed new ways of providing reading material via digital means, including e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines.
The series of events at Mablethiorpe Library gets under way on Monday, October 2, Blind Bloke Racing from 1pm to 4pm.
Go along to meet Nigel Limb (AKA Blind Bloke Racing) and his amazing speedway bike.
Nigel made the bike which featured in the Times and Daily Telegraph.
Lyrical Lunchtime is on Tuesday October 3, from noon to 1pm, with Michelle ‘Mother’ Hubbard, writer in residence for Coastal Communities.
Michelle is a performance poet, script writer and African drummer.
There will be an author talk and book signing with Pauline Morgan on Wednesday October 4, from 10.30am to 11.30am, when she will be talking about and signing her debut romantic novel The Ballynoon Friendship Circle.
The Golf Road Gophers, Mablethorpe’s local gardeners, will be speaking about their new ‘wild’ project on Thursday October 5, from 10am to noon, and the week of events will be rounded off on Friday, October 6, by Jo Birch from Natural England.
Jo would like to meet locals and ask them what they think about a ‘little resource’ she will be bringing.
Kathy, Library Manager at Mablethorpe Library for GLL, said: “Some might say libraries are the original story recyclers, purchasing books for their local community, so members of the public don’t need to buy their own copy.
"This Green Libraries Week we’re delighted to be working with so many local groups to be able to highlight their green initiatives and encourage everyone to come along and find out more by visiting us or emailing the team on [email protected] .”