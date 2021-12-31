Go quackers at Middle Rasen this weekend

Middle Rasen Duck Race EMN-211223-140406001

The popular New Year’s Day duck race will be making a splash once again at Middle Rasen this weekend, after a year off due to the pandemic.

The annual event raises money for local good causes, with the 2020 race alone making donations of more than £1,700.

The money went to: Market Rasen 2nd Scout Group, £400; Middle Rasen Village Hall, £400; Age Concern Friendship Group, £100; Middle Rasen Nursery, £400; Community Spirit local magazine, £200; and West Lindsey Defibrillator Service Scheme, £225.

The duck race has also now taken guardianship of a third defibrillator in the village(funds raised by the gala committee).

They have joined the West Lindsey Defibrillator Scheme at a cost of £300 a year for the three defibrillators, to ensure pads and batteries are replaced when due or used.

This Saturday’s event will support more local good causes and will get underway at noon.

The race will start from Parry’s Bridge in Low Church Road and finish at the Church Street bridge.

Ducks cost £1 and can be bought from Middle Rasen Post Office, The White Swan Pub in Market Rasen or The Nag’s Head in Middle Rasen, as well as on the day.