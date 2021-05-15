Go the extra mile in May by taking part in charity challenge for LIVES

LIVES First Responders.

So, this May, LIVES is asking everyone to join Team LIVES and go the extra mile by walking 51 miles through May – National Walking Month.

The virtual event involves participants taking on the challenge of walking 51 miles in May to help raise money for LIVES.

The distance can be completed in one go or split into different days.

Participants can take part individually or why not as a team.

Entry is just £5 per person.

Gemma Shaw, head of fundraising for LIVES, said: “We really want everyone to be able to take part in 51 miles through May and so we have made it as accessible as we can.

“Being virtual means that you can travel the miles at your own pace, wherever you would like to.

“We live in such a beautiful county with so many wonderful walks, from the coast to the Wolds – Lincolnshire has got it all.

“You will of course be raising vital funds for LIVES responders up and down the county.”

A spokesperson for LIVES added: “Covid-19 has hugely impacted LIVES’ charitable income, with an expected loss last year in excess of £370,000 of the £1.4 million pounds needed to ensure our Community First Responders and Medic Responders have the lifesaving training and equipment they need.

“This year is no different, community events are still being postponed and social distancing is still having an impact.

“The time is now, we need to ask for your help to ensure we raise the vital funds needed to keep our Responders on the road.”

All the money raised will go towards training and equipping Community First Responders all across Lincolnshire.

LIVES volunteers receive no Government funding and the charity relies on donations from the public.

To sign up, visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/51MilesinMay

Mental Health Awareness Week (May 10-May 16)

LIVES, who now provide their own Mental Health First Aid Course to businesses and individuals, want to help spread the word and reduce the stigma that still surrounds mental health.

LIVES has an army of volunteers across the county who give their time to attend 999 medical emergencies.

The incidents and accidents that some of these Community First Responders can be called to can have a significant impact on their own wellbeing.

In 2018 just before Christmas, a LIVES Community First Responder was called to attend a 999 emergency which turned out to be a suicide attempt.

When he arrived on scene, other emergency services were also in attendance and working with the patient and their family.

The responder helped by giving equipment to doctors and paramedics on scene and stayed behind after the patient was taken to hospital.

He said: “I remember rushing back and forth up the stairs from the response vehicles and back to the patient, I found it hard not seeing how I had made a difference.”

The responder says he felt grateful to receive support after the emergency.