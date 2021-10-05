Goalie poised to run 10k

Andy Wilson with his family. EMN-210923-173521001

A Sleaford footballing coach who has repeatedly been hospitalised by a condition that causes his limbs to swell is running the Lincoln 10k in aid of the Lymphoedema Support Network.

Andy Wilson, 36, was diagnosed with lymphoedema aged 13. The condition is caused by a lack of lymph nodes in the body.

He explains: “I sprained my ankle at 13 and this caused swelling in my legs. Over the years I have been very unwell with infections caused by the lymphoedema and been hospitalised many times. One such occasion I was in intensive care.

“The LSN have offered support to me and many others who suffer from this condition.

“I always wanted to be a professional footballer, but my condition stopped me.”

Instead he runs his own business as a goalkeeping coach.

Andy, pictured with wife Alie and youngest child, Rosa, will run the Lincoln 10k on October 31 with brother-in-law Will, cousin Ady amd best mate Len. Hoping to raise £500, it will take dedication to overcome the swelling which will affect his running.