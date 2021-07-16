Golden ticket to be given away ahead of Boston's May Fair

Fun at the fair back in 2019 when it last came to town

The Showmen's Guild of Great Britain which puts on the fair has agreed to give away the golden ticket in a special draw, and it will be presented at the official opening of the Fair at 12pm on Saturday 28 August 2021.

Even though it is in August this year, the fair will be opened with the traditional May Fair proclamation which will be delivered by Boston Mayor Coun Frank Pickett and a representative from the Showmen’s Guild on the steps of the Gallopers at noon.

The fair will then be open daily until Saturday 4 September, with the town centre taken over by a wide variety of fairground attractions, including thrill rides, children's rides, game and food stalls.

It will be open at the following times throughout the week:

- Saturday 28 August: 12pm – 11pm

- Sunday 29 August: 1.30pm – 9pm

- Monday August 30 - Thursday September 3: 11am – 10.30pm

- Friday September 3: 11am – 11pm

- Saturday September 4: 11am – 10.30pm

To be in with a chance of winning the golden ticket send your name, age and a daytime phone number to Boston May Fair, Boston Borough Council, Municipal Buildings, West Street, Boston PE21 8QR, or email [email protected]