Goldwing parade is back and set to light up Skegness

The Skegness Light Parade is back. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic - but now it is back and promising to be bigger and better than ever.

Organiser Jayne Broughton said they have a new venue for the static display this year due to Tower Esplanade being pedestrianised.

"It's taken some organising to get everything confirmed but we are so glad to be back," she said.

The route of the Skegness Light Parade.

"We just hope the Goldwing riders support us because we never know until the day.

"But it promises to be an amazing night because Visit Lincs Coast (BID) are also holding a firework display that night.

"We're ready to light up Skegness."

This year Lumley Road will be closed and there will be a static display from 10am to 4pm.

The light parade, which is also raising money for LIVES, begins at 7.30pm.

Jayne added: "We would like to thank our sponsors for this year Visit Lincs Coast BID for funding our road closure and traffic management and for their further support in funding our medical care/first aid.

"Without their support our event would not be possible as all money we raise on the day is for charity and this year is in support of LIVES."