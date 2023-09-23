Register
Goldwings gear up for 2023 light parade in Skegness

More than 100 Goldwings are gearing up for the 2023 Skegness Light Parade.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:04 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 18:16 BST
Riders roared into the resort today (Saturday) and formed a display along Lumley Road.

Organiser Mike (Sandy) Sands said he was delighted with the turnout.

He said: "To think a month ago the event nearly didn’t happen because of lack of funding, the support and the way the communuty has got behind us to make this happen has been overwhelming.

Martin Cornthwaite preparing to lead the Goldwings Light Parade.Martin Cornthwaite preparing to lead the Goldwings Light Parade.
Martin Cornthwaite preparing to lead the Goldwings Light Parade.

"We are delighted to be back and to be able to raise money for this year’s chosen charity which is Macmillan Cancer Support.

"One in three people have been touched by cancer in some way so we know how important the charity is.

"Next year will be our 10th anniversary and we plan to be back bigger and better than ever with something really special.”

The Goldwings will line up in Lumley Road around 6.30pm for the parade along Grand Parade and North Parade at 7.30pm.

