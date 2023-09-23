Goldwings gear up for 2023 light parade in Skegness

More than 100 Goldwings are gearing up for the 2023 Skegness Light Parade.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Riders roared into the resort today (Saturday) and formed a display along Lumley Road.

Organiser Mike (Sandy) Sands said he was delighted with the turnout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "To think a month ago the event nearly didn’t happen because of lack of funding, the support and the way the communuty has got behind us to make this happen has been overwhelming.

Martin Cornthwaite preparing to lead the Goldwings Light Parade.

"We are delighted to be back and to be able to raise money for this year’s chosen charity which is Macmillan Cancer Support.

"One in three people have been touched by cancer in some way so we know how important the charity is.

"Next year will be our 10th anniversary and we plan to be back bigger and better than ever with something really special.”