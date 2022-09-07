Goldwings return for Skegness Light Parade for 7th spectacular year

Skegness Light Parade is roaring into town.

The free event on Saturday, September 24, which last year raised £3,000 for LIVES First Responders, attracts Goldwing riders from across the region who parade through the town in all their glory during the evening.

Ahead of the parade, riders will display their bikes in the main shopping street of Lumley Road, which is being closed for the day.

It is hoped the Mayor, Coun Tony Tye and the Jolly Fisherman will be there for the start and to tour the display.

LIVES First Responders, a volunteer-led charity which supports the emergency services across Lincolnshire, has again been chosen at the event’s charity because it provides emergency life-saving care in critical situations by arriving at the scene of an incident when no-one else can.

"They rely solely on donations and are all volunteers and many people don’t realise how invaluable they are,” said organiser Mike Sands.

“Within our Lincolnshire region of the Goldwing Owners Club, they have been the First Responders called to at least four members of our group.”

Mr Sands added that as well as supporting charity, he hoped lots of families would turn out to see the free spectacle.

‘We hope to see everyone there on the day and look forward to seeing all the people lining the streets for the parade to watch us. In the evening,” he said.

“That’s why we do it. It gives people an event that doesn’t cost any money but hopefully brings some enjoyment for all the family and also raises some money for our charity.”

The display in Lumley Road is from 10am to 4pm, with the parade taking place at 7.30pm.

Riders will line up in Lumley Road at 6pm ready for the parade, which takes the route along Grand Parade and North Parade and back to Clock Tower three times before heading out of town back to Chapel St Leonard.