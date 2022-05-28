Coastfields bosses behind the new bar at Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club are David Honman, business manager, Lloyd Silvester, managing director, golf club manager Carol Hallgarth and Lynda Silvester, chairman.

It’s just a year since Coastfields Leisure Ltd bought Skegness Golf Centre with ambitions to improve not only the course but also the facilities.

Now the centre boasts a fully refurbished clubhouse and pro shop. a newly landscaped 9-hole golf course and 39 luxury lodges, equipped with hot tubs, bespoke wi-fi and charge points for electric cars.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the official opening there is a brand new name for the business – Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club.

Developing the facility to not only cater for local golfers but attract a new market to the area has been a labour of love for the family behind Coastfields, which has a number of parks along the coast.

The reward is Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club has been given Autograph brand status by booking agents Hoseasons – and there are only 33 sites in the country achieving this.

"We are very proud of what has been achieved in such a short time,” said managing director Lloyd Silvester.

"The teams we employed are all local and started in September, working through the winter.

"We have a full-time green keeper and the lakes have been extended with additional landscaping around the course.

"The club house has been fully refurbished with a new bar and offers meals through the day and afternoon teas for golfers and visitors alike..

"Our lodges blend into landscape and offer golfers and anyone who wants to get away a peaceful location in beautiful countryside.

"They are high spec and even include robes and slippers for guests wishing to enjoy the hot tubs.

"This is something new for the area and already the feedback has been very positive.”

David Honman, business manager, added that, while introducing accommodation to the site, the club would still maintain a top quality nine-hole golf course.