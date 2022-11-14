Golf lady captain celebrates £2,445 raised for Dementia UK

Rachel Carmen from Dementia UK (right) receives a cheque from Nichola Templeton.

Louth Golf Ladies Captain Nichola Templeton has been raising money for Dementia UK during her past year at the healm in tribute to her brother Adrian, who diagnosed with early dementia after suffering from a stroke and brain hemorrhage, and has now been living in 24-hour residential care for more than 20 years.

As part of her fundraising for her year in charge, Nichola took part in a tandem skydive recently at Hibaldstow Airport, which raised £610 for Dementia UK, smashing her original target of £500.

Then to further boost her fundraising, Nichola held a ladies charity day with a raffle with prizes donated by some of her fellow golfers and local businesses, as well as a Guess the Weight of the Cake competition with a cake made by Nichola herself.

At the end of her captaincy, Nichola has raised a grand total of £2,445.25, with offline donations of £1,193.25 along with her JustGiving page which raised £1,252.00.

Rachel Carmen from Dementia UK came to Louth Golf Club on Tuesday November 1 to collect the cheque from Nichola, and to present her with a thank you letter and a certificate.

Nichola has now extended her thanks to everyone who has supported her fundraising over the past 12 months:

"With the help and support of so many people, this is a fantastic amount.

“Thank you everyone that was involved, whether it was by donating or having a go on my many different cards and also raffles,” she said.

