Golfers play 72 holes in a day for cancer charity

A group of six golfing friends have played an epic 72 holes in a day to raise a £5,250 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The team celebrate completing the Big Golf Race for Prostate Cancer UK.

Wayne Sexton, of South Kyme Golf Club, had heard about The Big Golf Race which raises funds for lifesaving research to find better tests to diagnose the disease in men sooner.

He explained: “As I’ve got older, I have known more of my friends and people I know who have struggled with prostate cancer and thankfully got through it. So I wanted to do something to help.”

The Big Golf Race is organised by the charity with the marathon challenge being to complete four rounds of 18 holes in a day.

Wayne recruited friends and fellow club members Liam Stewart, Mark Walker, Nicholas Mumby, Andy Rae and Samuel Elliott to do it with him, raising money from donations via their Justgiving page.

Teeing off at 4.45am on Friday July 21, they took an hour and a quarter break halfway then completed the final 36 holes at 6.55pm to the cheers of around 60 family and friends who joined them for a celebration barbecue.

Having covered 23 miles, Wayne said the last nine holes were especially hard: “I felt shattered. None of us could hit the ball very far by then,” he admitted, but he said that the friendly faces gave them the lift to carry on.