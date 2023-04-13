More than £250 has been raised each for two vital charities by Horncastle ‘GOMADs’.

Horncastle Running Group's presentation to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

On Monday April 2, Horncastle Running Club held the presentation evening for last December’s GOMAD (Go One Mile A Day) Challenge at the Bull Hotel Horncastle.

The challenge saw the running club’s participants Run, Swim, Cycle or Walk a minimum of one mile per day every day throughout December to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) and the Skegness RNLI.

A total of 79 people took part in the challenge, with 59 going on to complete it, and a total of £519.14 was raised by the participants.

Both charities were each presented with a cheque for £259.57, with representatives from both charities attending the presentation.

Head of HR for LNAA, Jody Richmond, said: “It costs £8 million annually to keep LNAA operational, enabling our dedicated pilots, doctors and paramedics to carry the most up-to-date life-saving equipment and take an emergency department directly to the scene of some of the most serious incidents.

"As we receive no regular direct funding from the Government, we rely solely on the generosity and goodwill of people and organisations like Horncastle Running Club to support our work.”

Horncastle Running Club will be bringing the GOMAD challenge back this December 2023.

The club will also be running a Couch to 5k programme in May on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, starting from the Bull Hotel car park at 6pm, on top of their regular club nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. New runners are always welcome and there is no fee.

