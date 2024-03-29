It saw more than 100 people gather on Station Road in the town and set off at 11am to walk up Southgate, past shoppers, to hold a short service on the Market Place.

The procession was led by a police vehicle to account for traffic as the procession slowly made its way up the main street.

People walking carried placards bearing religious slogans but the usual large cross was not carried at the head of the procession as has been the case in previous years.

Further services were then held at St Denys’s Church at12pm First hour meditation, 1pm Second hour meditation, 2pm Liturgy of Good Friday.

1 . walk of witness DSCN8617.JPG The Walk of Witness heads up Southgate in Sleaford on Good Friday morning. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . walk of witness DSCN8618.JPG There were more than 100 people in the procession through Sleaford town centre. Photo: Andy Hubbert