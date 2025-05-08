Good turnout for VE Day 80 commemoration in Skegness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good turnout of people gathered in Tower Gardens in Skegness to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of war in Europe.

Free tea or coffee and VE 80 themed cupcakes were served in Cafe Dansant for members of the community ahead of the civic ceremony organised by Skegness Town Council.

The occasion saw a Standards Parade in front of the flagpole next to the bandstand.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley gave a speech and a reading was given by Jean Smith of St Matthew’s Church.

Dee Dee Lee and family in red white and blue for the VE 80 commemorations at Tower Gardens in Skegness.

After the raising of the Union Flag, Amanda Willis sang the National Anthem and entertained the crowd.

Entertainment also featured the ukulele band, No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues.

The two-minutes silence which took place nationally was observed at noon before the commemoration drew to a close.