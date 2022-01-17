Government 'no' to plans to extend season for caravan parks in East Lindsey

Planning applications that would expend the season for caravan parks in East Lindsey have been refused.

The ruling follows a public local inquiry into planning applications by Hill View Caravan Park in Hogsthorpe, Skegness Water Leisure Park and Willow Tree Farm in Sutton on Sea.

Minister of State for Housing Michael Gove has agreed with the planning Inspector’s recommendation and refused planning permission for applications concerning Hill View Caravan Park in Hogsthorpe and Skegness Water Park.

The Minister, also in line with the Inspector’s recommendation, has said he is ‘minded to refuse’ the Willow Tree Farm application, to allow for parties to comment on legal technicalities for this application.

A written statement released today (Monday) says the sites are "high risk area of the Coastal Zone" and the Minister of State for Housing agrees that "it has not been demonstrated that any of the subject developments would be safe for their lifetime during the proposed extension to occupancy period".

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re clear within the county council that there are ways to help coastal areas thrive with the right investment and visitor attractions year-round.

"However, this has to be done with the safely and best interests of residents as a priority.

“We’re therefore pleased that the decision to refuse these applications has been taken - acknowledging the risk and consequence of coastal flooding.

"We are in agreement and supportive of the Environment Agency and Lincolnshire’s Resilience Forum, that the applications would have presented a risk to life if progressed.

"Emergency services are under extreme pressure when flooding occurs, and it would be irresponsible to encourage additional people to live in caravans during the winter storm season, both for their own welfare and the welfare of existing residents.

“As a member of the partnership charged with long term coastal management, for East Lindsey District Council to pursue this idea without briefing or consulting its partners and residents, was fundamentally wrong.

"Hopefully these refusals send a strong message that this is not a course of action that is safe or desirable to pursue.”