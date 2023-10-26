Government returning two hotels used by asylum seekers in Skegness 'to community'

Two hotels in Skegness which have been used as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers are to be ‘returned to the community.

The Givernment announcement ther facilities are to be closed has been welcomed by MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

According to Mr Warman the announcement follows a reduction of crossings by small boats by more than a quarter compared to last year, despite huge increases into Europe

He said the use of hotels was a short-term measure to accommodate asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute during a period of unprecedented numbers of small boat arrivals.

The Conservative Government says it has successfully reduced crossings due to the Prime Minister’s 10- Point Plan to tackle illegal immigration.

This includes the returns agreement with Albania which has seen a more than 90 per cent reduction in illegal Albanian arrivals on small boats.

Enforcement visits have been increased by 50 per cent and he Government has passed the Illegal Migration Act – the toughest piece of immigration legislation in recent history which renders the asylum claims of people who come here directly from safe countries inadmissible .

More appropriate forms of asylum accommodation in the form of large disused military sites and barges have also been introduced, which are less costly to the taxpayer and can be better managed by communities, removing the burden on local authorities to house these migrants.

Mr Warman commented: ““I am pleased that Government colleagues have recognised that it is wholly inappropriate to use tourist hotels in Skegness to accommodate people seeking asylum.

“I have been clear throughout on my three ‘asks’ of Government – deter people from making journeys across the channel in the first place, process people more quickly and look at alternative forms of accommodation to the inappropriate use of hotels needed for tourism.

“It is brilliant news from the Conservative Government that 50 hotels across the country will be returned to communities as the temporary asylum accommodation is closed down.