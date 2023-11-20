Grab some festive treats at this year's Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Lincolnshire Showground for the annual Food and Gift Fair on November 25, and 26.

Visitors take a look around the stalls at the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair

With more than 150 stalls selling everything from baubles to beer, live performances by local choirs and festive fun for the kids, it’s a day out for the whole family to enjoy.

As well as the opportunity to buy some unique gifts ahead of the big day, visitors who have booked onto one of the Adult Festive Workshops will be able to make their own Christmas wreath, door swag or table decoration with expert tuition from the Lincolnshire Co-op floristry team.

For the younger visitors, Santa Claus will be stopping by to read a Christmas-themed story and hand out presents to the children as part of the Storytime with Santa experience which is new for this year and includes milk and cookies.

The Great British Bake-off contestant Sandy Docherty will also be making an appearance, along with Dominic Franks of Dom in the Kitchen fame and other well known local chefs in the Lincolnshire Kitchen.

Children will be able to bake their own tasty treats and have a go at Christmas arts and crafts in Santa’s Workshop and Bakehouse.

Tickets for the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair cost £5.50 (plus a booking fee) in advance up to 11pm on November 24, from www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/food-gift or £7 on the door. Children under five and parking are free.

Storytime with Santa costs £8 per child (plus a booking fee). All children must be accompanied by an adult.