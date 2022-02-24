Grade 11 listed Skegness Town Hall on market for offers around £600k

Skegness Town Hall has been put on the market for offers around £600k. Photo: Lambert Smith Hampton

The Grade 11 listed office building and a residential dwelling called the Lodge are being sold by East Lindsey District Council through property consultants Lambert Smith Hampton.

The sale comes following East Lindsey's move from its headquarters in Manby to a new the new £7 million Public Sector Hub in Horncastle.

Close to Skegness seafront, the Town Hall is situated between North Parade to the east and Park Avenue to the west.

The Grade 11 listed office building also features a residential dwelling. Photo: Lambert Smith Hampton.

Lambert Smith Hampton describes the sale as an exciting investment opportunity due to Skegness being the fourth most popular resort in the UK with a tourism worth of around £699 million.

Offering 20,508 sq ft, the site is freehold and would suit "a variety of alternative uses", according to the consultants.

The town hall was built in 1926 to the design of William Henry Ansell, featuring red brick and stone dressings.

It originally functioned as a convalescent home, being opened at the height of the town's promotion as a health resort with recuperative health qualities.

The home was constructed by the National Deposit Friendly Society as a memorial to members who fell in the First World War, and was opened by Queen Victoria's granddaughter, Princess Marie Louise, accompanied by Neville Chamberlain.

The building takes the form of a large central block with wings at an angle to each side with lower pavilions.

An extension built in the second half of the 20th century adjoins the west side of the west pavilion.

The entire building is linked at ground and upper floors with the exception of the residential building which is detached and an ancillary building used as a garage and store.

It was converted to use as a town hall in 1964 and re-opened by Princess Anne. Retaining all of its imposing architectural features of the period, the rooms within the building have been largely been used as offices for East Lindsey District Council, adapted and modernised to fit purpose.

In the height of its role as a town hall, it was the home of Skegness Town Council until it moved to its new location in Tower Gardens Pavilion and the Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA). More recently Visit Lincs Coast (DBid) have been located there.

Grade 11 listed status was awarded to the office building in August last year.

A spokesperson for East Lindsedy District Council said “With the development of a new home for the Council at the Horncastle Hub, Skegness Town Hall is now being offered to the market for sale.

"The Town Hall is now all but empty and is now surplus to the Council’s operational requirements.

"The Council hopes to see the building put into really productive use with the Listing itself protecting its magnificence.”