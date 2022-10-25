Resident Sarah Munro at her graduation ceremony

Proving that you’re never too old to learn something new, the enthusiastic pensioners from Aspen Lodge Care Home have added an impressive range of skills to their list of many talents.

They have studied new languages, joining bespoke live tours of far-flung places, taken dancing and singing classes, photography courses and have even channelled their inner Banksy by trying out graffiti spray painting!

The ‘Love Learning’ event is running in Four Seasons care homes across the UK, with family and friends invited to graduation ceremonies.

Resident Joseph Russell loved having a go at graffiti art

Advertisement

Aspen Lodge manager, Julie Esprit, said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits. As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement. Our Magic Moments activities programme includes lots of opportunities to get involved, learn new things and above all have great fun together.”

Resident, Margaret Gimson, aged 74, said: “I can’t say I was that keen on school when I was younger but I’ve loved learning lots of new things and feel really proud of myself. My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions; I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money!”

Joseph Russell, 86, said: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year. I can now speak a bit of Spanish and French, know how to keep fit by exercising in my chair and I even learnt how to make the best pizza in the world from a chef in Rome.”

Resident Margaret Gimson tried out graffiti art(landscape)

Advertisement