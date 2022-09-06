Grainthorpe Arts Festival

The Ladies of the Louth Textile Group put on a fine display. Photos by Chris Frear

Grainthorpe Festival of Arts, a three-day event on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, saw artists from across the district coming to sell paintings and crafts.

Artwork will be exhibited in St Clement’s Church, with crafts by local makers on sale in Tithe Farm Barn and in Grainthorpe’s Village Hall.

Louth Textile Group will be displaying and selling their work, and visitors also got the chance to talk to the textile makers and ask them about their work, as well as enjoying a demonstration by silversmith Andrew Poole.

Pat Grubb won the Jo and Derek Carr memorial trophy for the best presented craft stall.

There was also a tatting group form Louth who showcased their talents, and Bensley’s Homemade Ice Cream provided cool refreshments for guests.

Overall the weekend has raised between £4,000 and £5,000 for Grainthorpe’s village amenities and charities, and Mike Crombie, one of the organisers, said they were really pleased with the event.

Local Author Rev. Joy Osbourne with her book about being a Prison Chaplain. Photo by Chris Frear

Local beekeeper Emma Wiltshire and daughter Emma with some of their beeswax products.