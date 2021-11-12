Grammar School scores a ‘good’ Ofsted rating for the first time since 2013

Boston Grammar School.

Staff and students at the school are celebrating regaining a ‘good’ rating following an inspection by the education watchdog last month.

BGS had been rated ‘requires improvement’ since the last two inspections in 2018 and 2016 - but inspectors have now found all areas achieved a ‘good’ status.

Praise was given to the school’s sixth form provision, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management.

Headteacher John McHenry said: “I am delighted that the commitment to excellence and concern for every pupil embedded in our school’s values of CARE – care, achievement, respect and excellence- has been recognised by Ofsted.

“I am particularly proud of the dedication shown by the school team throughout the immensely challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic to not only continue delivering excellent education but also to support those students and families who needed extra help, whether through the provision of technology or pastoral support.”

Inspectors highlighted the ‘inclusive, welcoming’ nature of the school and praised the fact that school leaders were ‘ambitious for all pupils, with high expectations’ leading to a ‘positive school culture’.

They wrote: “Pupils can take part in many enrichment activities including sports, music and robotics. They can join in with the school’s links with over 20 European countries”.

Inspectors also noted that ‘the school is a calm and orderly place’ and the curriculum is ‘ambitious’ and supported by teachers’ ‘strong subject knowledge’.

They said pupils feel ‘well cared for’ with guidance for students in the sixth form being particularly strong. School assemblies were also praised for being ‘though-provoking’.

An except from the report reads: “Leaders and governors have created a positive school culture. They have a clear and ambitious vision rooted in the school’s ‘golden principles’ that pupils should achieve highly”.

Mr McHenry went on: “Boston Grammar School has always been a school for the people of Boston and it is a privilege to hear confirmation that we prepare our students well for life in modern Britain, that pupils feel well cared for, that relationships in school are positive and that pupils are happy at our school.

“The team works hard to ensure every student reaches their full potential, with many of our students going on to the country’s top universities.

“Our links with partner schools in over twenty European countries ensure that our pupils are well placed to play their part in a truly global Britain.”

He added: “I look forward to building on this success to continue ensuring that Boston’s young people get the best possible educational foundation to enable their future achievements. We have a proud history of BGS alumni including most recently in the news, Professor Jonathan Van Tam. I can’t wait to see what our latest cohort of students deliver.”

Chair of Governors Phillip Bosworth commented: “This judgement represents a huge amount of hard work and dedication from our excellent school team and reflects what we as Governors know about our school – that leaders and governors have created a positive school culture with a clear and ambitious vision rooted in the school’s ‘golden principles’ that pupils should achieve highly.

“I am pleased that this recognition should unlock access to much needed funding for additional facilities.