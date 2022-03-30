Grand effort to support Ukraine

Eliza and Lloyd on one of their walks

Unable to escape the news on the crisis in Ukraine, six-year-old Eliza Harris and brother Lloyd (7) had seen and heard the devastation the people of Ukraine were facing and they wanted to help.

Eliza decided she would walk two miles every day for 14 days and do it in fancy dress - a different outfit for each day.and Lloyd walked with her.

Mum Stacey said: “Eliza had been thinking of ways to help the people in Ukraine. We thought raising money was the best idea to get help to the people that need it, and quickly.”

The young fundraisers set themselves a target of £50, but by the time they completed their challenge on Saturday, having walked a total of 31 miles, that target had been smashed and they were delighted to discover they had raised a massive £1,205.

Stacey said: “We are incredibly proud of their achievements and thank everyone who supported them. All money raised is going directly to the British Red Cross, who are delivering essential aid in Ukraine and the neighbouring nations.”

When Eliza was asked what she hoped the money would do, she said: “Help the people of Ukraine live in peace.”

Lloyd said he hoped the money would “get toys for the children and make sure they have plenty of food”.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the challenge can still do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stacey-Harris22