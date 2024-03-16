Grand opening of Imperial Ballroom at forner historic hotel in Skegness
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following extensive restoration efforts by John Ling and Son Ltd’s the historic venue, originally constructed in 1922, has been carefully revitalized, striking a balance between preserving its heritage and introducing contemporary enhancements.
Key features include:
Historic Restoration: The ballroom's original architectural features, including intricate stained glass windows have been meticulously restored to their former glory.Versatility: The revamped layout allows for flexibility, catering to a range of event configurations and establishing the Imperial Ballroom as a versatile venue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Modern twist: The space has been transformed from something of a tired dilapidated shell, to a modern venue full of beautiful features. It’s now an open light and modern space set up perfectly to accommodate live music and cocktail making and bespoke parties.
Tonight’s Grand Opening event begins at 7pm. Live entertainment, complimentary welcoming drink and food awaits guests wishing explore the transformed ballroom.
Claire Myszczyszyn marketing spokesperson for John Ling and Son Ltd, said: "This celebration not only pays homage to the venue's rich history but also marks a significant step towards its promising future.”