Following extensive restoration efforts by John Ling and Son Ltd’s the historic venue, originally constructed in 1922, has been carefully revitalized, striking a balance between preserving its heritage and introducing contemporary enhancements.

Key features include:

Historic Restoration: The ballroom's original architectural features, including intricate stained glass windows have been meticulously restored to their former glory.Versatility: The revamped layout allows for flexibility, catering to a range of event configurations and establishing the Imperial Ballroom as a versatile venue.

The renovation of the Imperial Ballroom at the former Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness will be unveiled this weekend.

Modern twist: The space has been transformed from something of a tired dilapidated shell, to a modern venue full of beautiful features. It’s now an open light and modern space set up perfectly to accommodate live music and cocktail making and bespoke parties.

Tonight’s Grand Opening event begins at 7pm. Live entertainment, complimentary welcoming drink and food awaits guests wishing explore the transformed ballroom.