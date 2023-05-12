Register
Grand re-opening milestone for Dobson Mill in Burgh le Marsh after storm ripped off sails

A windmill near Skegness that suffered a devastating blow in 2020 when its sails were ripped off in a storm is celebrating a milestone in its renovation this weekend.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 13th May 2023, 00:00 BST
Dobson's Mill in Burgh le Marsh before a storm ripped off the sails.Dobson's Mill in Burgh le Marsh before a storm ripped off the sails.
Dobson's Mill in Burgh le Marsh before a storm ripped off the sails.

Dobson’s Mill in Burgh le Marsh is hosting the grand opening of its newly repaired Granary Heritage Displays today (Saturday).

Storm Ciara hit in February 2020 and the building housing the heritage display was severely damaged after the blades started spinning the wrong way in 70mph winds and crashed to the ground..

Malcolm Ringsell, treasurer of Burgh le Marsh Heritage Group, said at the time: "The cap is in pieces, the sales are broken, everything is shattered."

Most Popular
The aftermath of the storm that ripped off Dobson's Mill sails and damaged the heritage building.The aftermath of the storm that ripped off Dobson's Mill sails and damaged the heritage building.
The aftermath of the storm that ripped off Dobson's Mill sails and damaged the heritage building.

Lincolnshire County Council, which owns the mill, sent in specialists to assess the Grade I listed structure, which was built in 1844 and was operated commercially until 1965.

Mr Ringsell said the wind had been so strong it snapped the wooden sleepers used to hold the mechanism in place to stop the 20 tonne sails spinning.

"The mill top then lifted and fell forwards," he said, damaging the roof of the adjacent heritage centre.

Nearby residents were evacuated just minutes before the sails were ripped away.

It had been the second blow for the volunteers in a short space of time.

In November 2019 a public meeting was held after Lincolnshire County Council has decided to offload Dobson's Mill to save money as part of its heritage site policy.

The authority claimed the changes would ensure the county's heritage was protected for future generations.

At the time volunteers feared without the public’s support it will close.

However, since the storm a plan for the renovation has been put in place by Lincolnshire County Council and, according to Mr Rindsell, the future is looking much brighter.

The site will be open for the grand re-opening of the Granary Heritage Displays from 1pm and there will be refreshments and music from Skegness Silver Band.

An official re-opening ceremony is planned for 2.50pm.

