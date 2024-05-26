Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 15th century former school building in Wainfleet has been re-opened after substantial refurbishment over 10 weeks.

The Magdalen College School in St John Street has been closed for a year after structural concerns were raised by the trustees who run it.

Members of the community gathered to view the work on Sunday at a grand re-opening with craft stalls, vintage ice cream, musical entertainment and home-made cakes.

Paul Booth of Booth’s Masonary who did the work officially handed the building back to the Magdalen Museum Communuty Hub before Founder Trustee David Turner cut the ribbon.

The 15th century Magdalen College School museum has reopened after refurbishment.

Trustee Sue Roy said they were delighted with the refurbishment. She said: “The work was still being finished off up until a few days ago so we were running close to the wire – but we made it.”

The castle-style building was built by William Waynflete, Bishop of Winchester in order to provide scholars for his new foundation – Magdalen College, Oxford.

The building was later known as Wainfleet Grammar School and then Wainfleet Secondary Modern School in the mid-20th century.

In 2007, the upper floor housed a local museum and the lower floor was used as a branch of the County Library.

Sue took Lincolnshire World on a tour of the building, including the library, museum, Victorian kitchen, tearoom and walled garden before taking a group of visitors on a new heritage trail.

The library opens on Tuesdays, 1pm to 4pm and Fridays and Saturdays 10am to 1pm: ; museum, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 1pm to 4pm