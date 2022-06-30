Grandmother to take the plunge to thank hospital for saving daughter and grandson’s life

Angela with Sadie-Marie and baby Teddy.

On Thursday February 24, Sadie-Marie Langton, 29, from Coningsby, experienced complications during the birth of her son Theodore (Teddy), who was born weighing 7lbs two weeks before his due date.

Teddy got stuck in Sadie’s pelvis during labour at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston and during attempt at delivery by emergency caesarean section (c-section), but luckily the intervention of consultant Mr Sunday Ikhena saved both mother and baby by delivering Teddy feet first.

Mr Ikhena, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and Former Director of Medical Education and Associate Medical Director, said: “This was a very difficult delivery. Thankfully, this situation is rare and I relied on my many years of obstetric experience to deliver the baby safely. I am delighted to hear both mother and baby are doing well”.

And so on Thursday (June 23), Sadie-Marie’s mum Angela Ebbon, 54, embarked on a tandem skydive to raise money for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity as a way to say thank you for saving her daughter and grandson’s lives, and is aiming to raise £2,000.

Angela, said: “I just can’t thank the staff at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston enough. They saved both my daughter and grandson’s life! Especially Mr Ikhena, if it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t have them here today.

“I have always want to do a tandem skydive and this gave me the push, I needed to finally do it. I have chosen Thursday 23 June as it is Sadie’s birthday, so a special day.

"It was an amazing experience!”

Sadie said: “The hospital saved mine and Teddy’s lives and thanks to them that I get to enjoy a lifetime of memories watching him grow up. I am so proud of my mum for taking on this inspirational challenge and raising money for the Trust.”

Gary Burr, Charity Fundraiser for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, said: “We cannot thank Angela enough. It is so amazing to see the public do incredible things to fundraise for the Trust. We are truly grateful and every penny raised will go to supporting those ‘extras’ that make such a difference to staff and patients.”