A dedicated grandson is ‘on top of the world’ after completing his biggest challenge yet to raise money for a charity that is very close to his heart.

Conor on the summit of Mount Snowdon.

Conor Alexander has climbed the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon – in under 24 hours to support MND (Motor Neurone Disease) research, inspired by his grandma, Norma Alexander, who has the disease.

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves a total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3064 metres (10,052ft).

Twenty-four-year-old Conor, of Spilsby, said: “This is by far the hardest challenge I have completed, but the accomplishment feels great.

"I set off from the bottom of Ben Nevis in Scotland and the weather was great all the way up until the last quarter of the mountain where there was a lot of ice and snow. It was pretty challenging as I kept slipping on the ground, but I made it to the top in just less than three hours.

“We had a six hour drive to Scafell Pike, meaning I was setting off up the peak in the dark, I was quite surprised to find other people there at night doing the same challenge

"The weather at Scafell was very windy but to be honest I found it the easier of the three as it was the shortest. Then another five-hour drive to the final peak, Mount Snowdon.

"When we arrived we met up with my younger brother, Morgan, who had decided to climb the last peak with me, which turned out to be a very good thing as I was beginning to struggle a little.

“We both made it to the top of Snowdon in three hours, after which we had to get down in less than two hours and 30 minutess in order to reach the challenge time of 24 hours, which we did with 35 mins to spare. I

“I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to the people of Spilsby who have amazed me with their generosity.”

Afterwards his grandfather, Jim, commented: “We are so proud of him, he’s having a well-deserved rest.”