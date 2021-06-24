Grant awarded to fund more sustainable farming in the Lincolnshire Wolds

Lincolnshire Wolds stock image. Credit: Shaun Wilkinson.

The funding, from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), is for farmers and land managers to carry out projects that support nature recovery, mitigate the impacts of climate change, provide opportunities for people to discover, enjoy and understand the landscape and cultural heritage, or support nature-friendly sustainable farm businesses.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive member for Environment at Lincolnshire County Council said: “We know our farmers and landowners want to farm productively and manage the landscape in a way which is good for nature, climate, people and place.

“The funding will enable our farmers to adapt to the future changes in agriculture, whilst supporting and managing the natural environment, cultural heritage and public access.

“This will also build on the great work already taking place in the Lincolnshire Wolds AONB via the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, a jointly funded partnership between Defra, East Lindsey District Council, West Lindsey District Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

Councillor Richard Avison, Chair for the Lincolnshire Wolds Joint Advisory Committee, added: “We really welcome this exciting news.

“The programme provides a fantastic opportunity to help support our farmers and the wider rural economy in the development and delivery of a range of sustainable farming measures.

“It will aid the implementation of the Lincolnshire Wolds AONB Management Plan, furthering the protection, enhancement and resilience of this nationally important and very special living and working landscape.”

Further details of the grants are available via GOV.UK page with the programme to go live from July 1.