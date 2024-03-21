Grant Funding available for community based organisations supporting Ukrainian Refugees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grants of up to £10,000 are now available to new or existing community groups and non-profit organisations in Lincolnshire.

The aim is to enhance capacity to offer opportunities and support Ukrainian refugees to enable their continued integration into local communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have shortened the application form for those applicants that have previously applied to this scheme, to reduce the administrative burden.

A community hub and integration event previously funded by URIF.

Acknowledging the valuable role of the voluntary and community sector and their wealth of knowledge and support for communities, funding has been secured from the Central Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme through Lincolnshire County Council.

This initiative assists Ukrainian families and individuals as they rebuild their lives and integrate locally across Lincolnshire.

The deadline for submitting bids is 1st May 2024, with decisions notified within 4-6 weeks. An estimated £100,000 will be allocated to projects that clearly outline how they intend to support Ukrainian refugees, including contributions towards overheads such as rent, lighting, and staffing costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Projects which aim to reduce isolation, enhance cohesion, provide meaningful activities for mental health and wellbeing, and offer support in accessing employment, learning, and advanced English language lessons and support the move into independent living arrangements may be given priority.

The application process is simple, and our team is available to answer queries, provide guidance, or discuss an application prior to submission.

For Fund Criteria and additional documents, please visit the grants page at www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk or contact Sue Fortune at 01529 305825 or [email protected].

Sue Fortune, CEO at the Foundation says: “Over the past two years, the voluntary and community sector in Lincolnshire has united to provide support and assistance to those who have fled the conflict in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement