Grantham care home celebrates college volunteers

Volunteers from the Grantham College & University who gave up their free time to provide extra support at Newton House Care Home in Grantham, were given a special thank you at the end of their tenure with the home.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
Newton House proudly acknowledges the remarkable contributions of two outstanding individuals: Ellie and Lani. These talented students from Grantham College & University Centre have spent the week with us as part of their work experience placement, leaving an indelible mark on our community, on our residents and their families.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ellie and Lani for choosing Newton House in Grantham. As they move forward, we wish them every success and look forward to witnessing their continued growth.

Sonia Fairhurst, General Manager at Newton House said: “Newton House believes in nurturing future leaders, and Ellie and Lani embody that vision.

"Their commitment to well-being, integrity, and kindness makes them a perfect fit for any care environment. We have no doubt that they will continue to shine brightly in their chosen paths.”

