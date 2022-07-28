Grants for community groups in Horncastle and East Lindsey

The Horncastle Health and Wellbeing Fund is now open for applications for the current round of funding. Since it was established in 2002, the fund has distributed more than £100,000 to non-profit groups and charities and individuals who live in Horncastle and East Lindsey. Lincolnshire Community Foundation oversees the scheme and would like to hear from community groups that promote health and wellbeing for the residents of Horncastle and the surrounding district of East Lindsey.

Successful applicants include the Horncastle Community Centre, Horncastle Tiny Tots, Land & Leaf Collective, Headway, and many more, with projects including providing hot water systems, healthy snacks for children, outings for support groups and a Forest School.

Individuals have also benefited from the scheme with bedding and safe furniture for a family with a child with additional needs and providing accessible transport.

To be eligible, groups must be not for profit, volunteer-led groups with a governing document, accounts, bank account and relevant policies and procedures.

Amounts of up to £2,000 for community groups and £500 for individuals are available.