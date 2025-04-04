Grants totalling almost £8,000 awarded to four community groups in Boston for outdoor projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grants totalling almost £8,000 have been awarded to four community groups in Boston to enhance outdoor spaces.

The sum – £7,955 – has been presented to the foursome by the Asda Foundation through its Outdoor Community Spaces Fund.

The Asda Foundation is Asda’s corporate charity. It is funded exclusively through donations from Asda stores, but operates separately from them.

Through the fund, community groups were able to apply for grants of up to £3,000 to create or enhance an outdoor space in areas near Asda stores.

Asda Boston's Stephen Bromby with Gerry Ladds and Katie Epton from Willoughby Road Allotments.

In total, 303 community groups across the UK have received a slice of £529,977 in this round of grant funding.

In the Boston area, the good news stories are:

Boston Green Volunteers has received £2,375 to improve spaces that it manages across Boston. Fountain Lane Gardens will be enhanced for wildlife, with new habitats, a living willow arch, native wildflowers, seating, and wheelchair access. The Geoff Moulder Community Garden, meanwhile, will be enhanced with the addition of a new picnic bench, raised beds, compost bin, and gardening tools.

Curo-Lincs was awarded £2,700 to create and enhance a community garden and project. The initiative aims to foster mental health and wellbeing through the therapeutic benefits of nature and animal interactions.

Whaplode Playing Field Association successfully applied for £380, which will pay for litter picking equipment for a team of eight volunteers including hi-vis vests, pickers, bag hoops, bin liners, and gloves.

Willoughby Road Allotments was presented with £2,500 to cover the cost of raised beds, benches, plants, flowers, compost, fencing, slabs, and paint to help develop their sensory area on an unused plot.

Asda Boston’s Community Champion Stephen Bromby said: “I’m delighted to be able to support these local groups with grants of £7,955 from the Asda Foundation. I know this money will make a massive difference to them over the coming months – especially as the days are now getting longer and warmer, and more people can get outdoors.”

He continued: “We’re now busy planning the next round of funding, which will help to repair, renovate and enhance buildings and spaces at the heart of local communities with funding up to £20,000. Details will be available soon from Asda Boston’s social channels and asdafoundation.org.”

Karl Doyle, chairman of the Asda Foundation, added: “Over the last year, our research has consistently told us that local communities are seeking better access to safe and accessible public spaces. We know that being outdoors has a positive impact on health and wellbeing, and that bringing people together to be part of a group and community makes a significant difference to people’s lives. This Asda Foundation grant provides funding to grassroots groups and charities to support with this, and we know that it will also help build community connections and increase pride in communities across the UK.’’