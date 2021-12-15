Grants worth thousands of pounds donated to Sleaford-area causes (with more funds available) under South Kesteven scheme

Tracy Wilson (right), founder of Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning, of Oasby, with volunteer Carolyn Ashwin.

In all, the latest round of Community Fund donations total £6,800.

A sum of £3,800 has been allocated to Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning, of Oasby.

The horse therapy charity will be using the money to install an insulated yurt and stove.

The yurt will host Foxdale’s new indoor nature-based and therapy-related activities, provide a warm and friendly place to shelter and meet up, and extend the charity’s season into the winter.

At Caythorpe, a bespoke seat is to be installed around a large tree on the village hall green following requests from residents for somewhere to sit.

A sum of £920 has been allocated to Fulbeck Village Hall and Playing Field Committee towards the £1,140 cost of the scheme.

Kirkby Underwood Parish Council, meanwhile, is to receive almost £2,000 to install three recycled park benches.

Coun Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities at the council, said: “We are really proud to have been able to help so many varied projects during 2021 and look forward to doing the same next year.

“Please make it a new year resolution to apply for a grant in our next funding round and make a real difference to your community.

“We particularly welcome applications from groups working to help ease social isolation and improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.”

Organisations applying to the Community Fund for projects costing more £2,000 can request up to 80 per cent of the total, to a maximum of £5,000. The other 20 per cent must be contributed from elsewhere, of which 10 per cent can be from ‘in-kind’ volunteering or materials.

The council also offers a small grants scheme for up to 100 per cent of project costs to a maximum grant of £2,000.

The next funding round closes for applications on January 21.