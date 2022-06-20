Gravity-defying aerialists heading to the Big Top

The finalists for The UK Aerial Performance Championship 2022 have been announced, with the top three competitors in each category from 11 UK regional events competing in the Big Top of Russell's International Circus on Saturday August 27.
Grace Byrne, 16, from Freestyle Fitness in Louth, placed in the top three of the professional solo categories, and instructors Adam Osborn from Freestyle Fitness, Louth and Jessica Weller from Transported, Boston both placed in the top three in the Instructor Silks Category.
Also from Freestyle Fitness, Kaiya Plant placed in the top three of the New Professional Open category and Emily Chalder and Gemma Docherty both placed in the New Professional Silks category.
Adele White and Zoe Atkinson both placed in the Amateur Open category.