Gravity-defying aerialists heading to the Big Top

Freestyle Fitness's Gemma Docherty placed in the New Professional Silks category

The finalists for The UK Aerial Performance Championship 2022 have been announced, with the top three competitors in each category from 11 UK regional events competing in the Big Top of Russell's International Circus on Saturday August 27.

Grace Byrne, 16, from Freestyle Fitness in Louth, placed in the top three of the professional solo categories, and instructors Adam Osborn from Freestyle Fitness, Louth and Jessica Weller from Transported, Boston both placed in the top three in the Instructor Silks Category.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also from Freestyle Fitness, Kaiya Plant placed in the top three of the New Professional Open category and Emily Chalder and Gemma Docherty both placed in the New Professional Silks category.

Freestyle Fitness's Kaiya Plant placed in the top 3 of the New Professional Open category

Adele White and Zoe Atkinson both placed in the Amateur Open category.

Zoe Atkinson both placed in the Amateur Open category

Freestyle Fitness's instructor Adam Osborn placed in the top 3 in the Instructor Silks Category.