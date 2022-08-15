Great British Seaside marathon coming to Mablethorpe!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Seaside Marathon will be taking place on Saturday March 25, 2023, with a start and finish at the Clock Tower in Skegness and will travel along the coast up to Mablethorpe’s Lido and back again.

The Ultra Marathon 35 mile route goes even further up the coast to Sutton-on-Sea for those looking to push themselves even further.

Raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and RNLI Lifeboats, the event is organised by Curly’s Athletes and entries are now open to anyone who fancies a challenge.