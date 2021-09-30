Great-grandma from Louth prepares to take to the skies again!

Mary Clover’s previous skydiving experience in June 2019

Mary Clover will be taking to the skies on Sunday (October 3) in a bid to raise money for the charity, which saved her brother’s life following an accident many years ago.

Since this incident, Mary and her family have always chosen to raise money for the air ambulance whenever they take part in a charity event.

However, it was only two years ago – just one week after celebrating her 82nd birthday – that Mary decided to have a go at skydiving in Hibaldstow.

A recent photograph of Mary Clover.

Mary enjoyed it so much that she even went up for a second skydive later the same day after an extra space became available.

However, she insisted that she would need a sit down and a cup of tea before skydiving again, if they were offering a ‘3-for-2’ deal!

Following her fantastic efforts in June 2019, Mary raised over £4,000 through sponsorship and donations.

The previous summer, Mary walked 26 miles from Louth to Skegness, and raised over £2,300 – once again, all funds went to the air ambulance.

Mary Clover raised more than £4,000 after her previous skydives in Summer 2019.

The Louth Leader spoke to Mary this week, ahead of her skydive this weekend, and she said she hopes the weather will be alright, in spite of the forecast, so that it can still go ahead.