'Great hopes and ambitions for a bright future': Mayor of Wainfleet Coun Deborah Wickes

Mayor of Wainfleet Coun Deborah Wickes with her husband Paul at the Big Christmas Feast at Wainfleet Methodist Church.

We have faced both pandemic and serious flooding with great resilience and compassion for each other.

Today I attended the Annual Community meal, sponsored by the Skegness Standard, charities and local business. A full Christmas lunch was prepared and served by local volunteers at the Methodist Church.

With help from ELDC Welcome Back Fund and the Coastal Bid fund, several events were organised this year. This took a lot of determination by The Town Council and individuals within the community.

The weekly Friday Market has also been in full swing after a 10 year absence.

I am very proud of Wainfleet and its community and have great hopes and ambitions for a bright future.