Great news for runners - the Woodhall Spa 10k is back!

Run by the non-profit based Curly’s Athletes, the 10k will be coming back to Woodhall in 2023, and places are already selling out.
Taking place on Sunday June 11, the route starts at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa, with a flat but scenic route around the surrounding villages including Stixwold and Edlington, before arriving back at Jubilee Park.
Curly’s spokesman Jonathan Frary said: “We’re really excited to bring the Woodhall 10k back, we’re passionate about the event and the runners are really excited.
"It’s a nice flat route and we’re more than ready for it.”
A spokesman for Jubilee Park said: “Jubilee Park and Woodhall Spa 10K are delighted to confirm that the future of the Woodhall Spa 10k is in good hands and the 2023 race will go ahead after securing the support and cooperation of Curly’s Athletes.
"Curly’s Athletes are a great fit for us and their extensive involvement with charity and community races was a great bonus, their mantra of “Purpose before profit” fits perfectly with our event and organisational ethos.
"We are really looking forward to working with them to deliver the 2023 race and beyond. We look forward to welcoming runners and supporters back to Jubilee Park and the start line.”
There are less than 100 places left for the event, so to book a place on the Woodhall Spa 10k, or for more information, visit the website at https://etchrock.com/challenge/buy-ticket/woodhall-spa-10k-2023