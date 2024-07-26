Gelder Group site manager Craig Elston; WLDC leader Coun Trevor Young, WLDC director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities Sally Grindrod-Smith and Claudia Selby.

‘Great progress’ is being made on Gainsborough’s exciting £9 million state-of-the-art Savoy cinema – and work is also underway on the units being built around it.

The Gelder Group, which won the contract to build the new complex overlooking the Market Place, said the project is going well.

The deal was announced by West Lindsey District Council and Savoy Cinemas earlier this year and work started on site in February.

Craig Elston, Gelder Group’s site manager, said: “We are pleased with the progress being made on site. Everything is running to schedule.

“The foundations for the cinema and retail/restaurant units are now in place and the steel framework for the cinema is finished.

“We have just moved on to erecting the steel framework for the three three-storey units, two of which will overlook the Market Place.”

Gelder Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Gelder, who was born and brought up in Gainsborough, was thrilled with the group’s success in winning the Savoy contract, and he is enjoying seeing the project moving forwards.

West Lindsey District Council Leader, Coun Trevor Young, has also watched with interest as the steel structure was lifted into place.

He said: “Great progress is being made on site, which is exciting for local residents to see.

“It is also wonderful that our officers were able to showcase this progress to the town’s children during a recent visit to our council office at the Guildhall, which offers a fantastic view of the construction of the new cinema.

“The regeneration of our town centre through the Townscape Heritage Initiative and our Thriving Gainsborough project, which includes the new Savoy Cinema, is sparking increased interest from other investors.”

James Collington, Savoy Cinemas managing director, said: “We are delighted with the progress on site, with the steelwork now in place we’re excited to see the cinema start to take shape.