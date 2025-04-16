Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election 2025: Everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters across Greater Lincolnshire are just weeks away from electing the area’s first-ever mayor.

In September 2024, central government signed off on the devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, approving the creation of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA)

The new body brings together leaders from Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council, and held its first meeting at the start of March.

The deal will bring an additional £24 million per year for the next 30 years and transfer more power to the region.

Six candidates are vying to become the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire

It also required the creation of a directly elected mayor to act as a formal link to Westminster.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the mayoral election on Thursday, May 1.

What is the mayor’s role?

The elected mayor will lead the newly established GLCCA, which controls a £24 million annual investment fund and holds powers over economic development, skills, transport and planning. The mayor will serve a four-year term and act as a direct link to Westminster.

According to North Lincolnshire Council, the mayor’s role is to provide leadership, represent the interests of the region, and collaborate with stakeholders to drive the GLCCA’s strategic vision and direction.

Current elected mayors in the UK include Claire Ward (Labour), mayor of the East Midlands and chair of the East Midlands Combined County Authority, and Andy Burnham (Labour), mayor of Greater Manchester and chair of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

How much will the mayor be paid?

According to a report approved by members of the GLCCA at its first meeting, the salary for the mayor will be £80,060 per year.

The report described the role as “arguably the most high-profile political position in the region” and noted the geographical size of the GLCCA—with a mix of rural and urban areas—adds to the complexity.

Who is standing in the election?

Six candidates are vying to become the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire. In alphabetical order, they are:

Sally Horscroft – Green Party

Andrea Jenkyns – Reform UK

Marianne Overton – Lincolnshire Independent

Jason Stockwood – Labour

Rob Waltham – Conservative

Trevor Young – Liberal Democrat

To stand in the election, parties were required to pay a £5,000 deposit and a further £3,500 to be included in the election booklet.

An online hustings organised by Iliffe Media and Reach Plc is taking place from 2pm on Tuesday, April 23, and will be broadcast across the Stamford Mercury, Grantham Journal, Spalding Guardian, Lincolnshire Free Press and LincsOnline Facebook pages.

Where and when can I vote?

Polls will be open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 1. To find your nearest polling station visit wheredoivote.co.uk.

When will the results be announced?

The verification and count of ballot papers will begin from 10pm on Thursday, May 1, within the local authority areas where votes were cast.

The final result will be announced at Grimsby Town Hall, with the outcome expected to be declared in the early hours of Friday, May 2.