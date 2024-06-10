Greater Lincolnshire ​MPs expenses claims since 2019 revealed - including Sir Edward Leigh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greater Lincolnshire’s 11 Conservative MPs have accumulated more than £8 million of expenses claims since being elected or re-elected in 2019, averaging out at over £1.6 million per year.

An elected MP in Lincolnshire has a healthy salary of £91,346, and on top of that they get to claim expenses for running their staff and offices in London and their home constituency.

In Greater Lincolnshire we have 11 MPs, and in this current parliament term, they claimed a grand total of £8,080,788.26 to represent Lincolnshire taxpayers.

This means that Lincolnshire taxpayers contributed over £13 million to be represented in parliament in last half a decade — when accounting for expenses and salaries collectively.

Sir Edward Leigh

Expenses, the practice in which government members can claim costs for offices, accommodation, travel or staff members on the taxpayer, have often been a hot discussion point for voters — with some arguments that it is an advantageous process and others defending the necessity of it.

Since the 2019 general election, the 11 MPs in Greater Lincolnshire have built up a combined expenses cost of £8,080,788.26 — an average of £1.6 million per year.

Of the £8.08 million overall figure, some £5.95 million of that has gone towards staffing cost, by far and away the greatest expense for a Member of Parliament.

Just over £1 million has been collectively claimed on accommodation expenses, with general office costs making up some £837,000 of the combined total.

During this time the annual salary for an MP has soared 15 per cent, from £79,468 in 2019 to £91,346 in 2024.

Since the last general elections Sir Edward Leigh, who has recently celebrated four decades as the Conservative MP for the constituency, has claimed a total of £678,181.84, with a yearly average of £135,636.

And at £600,073 over the last five years, Sir Edward also has the 2nd highest staffing cost expenses in Greater Lincolnshire, but mitigates that with by far and away the lowest office costs (£24,756).

