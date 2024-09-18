Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Greater Lincolnshire is to have a regional Mayor following the signing off of the latest devolution agreements by the Government.

The area is one of four devolution agreements, with Hull and East Yorkshire also to get its own Mayor. Combined county authorities are also to be formed in both Devon and Torbay and Lancashire.

This is the latest step forward in the Government’s drive to hand more power from Westminster to local people and boost economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four areas (Surrey, Warwickshire, Buckinghamshire and Cornwall) could also be handed power over skills for the first time signalling first step to wider devolution in these areas

Lincolnshire County Council's Coun Wendy Bowkett at the Devolution consultation in Skegness.

The agreements signed today (Thursday) will mean local leaders have the power to make decisions in areas such as transport, adult education, and housing, boosting economic growth and opportunity, which are at the heart of the government’s agenda.

Mayors will be elected in Greater Lincolnshire and Hull and East Yorkshire – the last part of Yorkshire to be covered by a devolution deal – in May 2025 and will have control over transport, housing, skills, and investment to shape the future of their area.

The announcement has been welcomed by Lincolnshire County Council. Coun Wendy Bowkett, who spoke to Lincolnshire World at the consultation in Skegness, said: “It’s fantastic news that the devolution deal for greater Lincolnshire has been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will allow the council to work directly with government and be able to achieve plans more quickly for the local area which can only be for the good of our residents.

“I thank the hard work of everyone involved in bringing the right deal for our area.”

Devolution remains central to the government’s mission to economic growth, but only around half of the people in England currently benefit from these arrangements. The Deputy Prime Minister wants every area to have the opportunity to benefit from new powers.

At the heart of the Government's drive to shift powers away from Westminster is the flagship English Devolution Bill, which will be introduced to give new powers to mayors and combined authorities – and roll out Local Growth Plans designed to maximise opportunities for growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “From day one we have been focused on rebalancing the power between Westminster and our communities, and that’s why today we’re pushing ahead with an agreement to give greater power to everyone in Greater Lincolnshire.

“This agreement will ensure local people will have a seat at the table as we drive forward our plans to deliver economic growth, and unleash the potential of towns and cities which have been neglected for far too long.

“Today marks the start of Greater Lincolnshire’s devolution journey, and we are committed to work hand-in-hand with local leaders to making a real difference to people’s lives.”

The Government says it is also minded to progress with the four non-mayoral 'Level 2' Single Local Authority devolution agreements with Cornwall Council, Buckinghamshire Council, Warwickshire County Council, and Surrey County Council, subject to further statutory tests being met. These agreements are an important step for places to see early benefits from devolution in the short-term. However, in making this downpayment in good faith, the government is encouraging these areas to continue working to explore the next steps towards deeper and wider devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today's announcement comes after the Deputy Prime Minister's letter inviting councils to share proposals for new devolution agreements over sensible geographies. The letter kickstarted the devolution revolution and the Government expects more deals to be announced in the months to come.

The Government says it strongly believes that the benefits of devolution are best achieved through the establishment of combined institutions with a directly elected leader. Mayors should have a unique role in an institution which allows them to focus fully on their devolved strategic responsibilities, working hand in glove with council leaders who will vitally also focus on the delivery of the essential services for which they are responsible. Conflating these two responsibilities into the same individual and institution, as is the case under the mayoral Single Local Authority model of devolution, would risk the optimal delivery of both and is not in line with the government's approach to English devolution.

The Government will therefore not proceed with the mayoral deals with Norfolk County Council and Suffolk County Council agreed with the previous government in December 2022 and instead intends to continue discussions over devolution in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Government will publish further detail on its approach to devolution in due course.