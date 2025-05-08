Greater Lincolnshire's new mayor responds to reports of appeal over eligibility to stand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The newly elected Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire has responded to reports of an appeal against her eligibility to stand in the election, describing those challenging the result as “sore losers”.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns won the first-ever mayoral election across Greater Lincolnshire on May 1, for Reform UK, securing 104,133 votes and winning in every area of the county except North Lincolnshire.

Just days before the election, on Friday, April 25, a hearing was held at North Kesteven District Council where she was challenged over whether she was entitled to be on the electoral roll in the county — one of the required criteria to stand as a candidate.

Reform UK described the complaint as “vexatious” and “politically motivated,” and it was ultimately dismissed. However, reports have since emerged that an appeal has been lodged.

Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Dame Andrea Jenkyns

When asked about the reports following a ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral on Tuesday, May 6, where she was officially sworn in as mayor, Dame Andrea said: “It’s very sad that they [her opponents] don’t believe in democracy.”

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said: “Should there be an appeal to the review held by the Electoral Registration Officer on Friday, April 25, it would need to be lodged with the Electoral Registration Officer by Friday, May 9.”

They added that confirmation on whether an appeal has been received will be available after that date.

Guidance from the Electoral Commission states that to be eligible to stand, candidates must either live or work in the area, own or rent land or property there, or be on the electoral roll.

Dame Andrea was added to the North Kesteven electoral roll at an address in Bassingham, near Lincoln, in April. She splits her time between there and a home in Yorkshire, where her son attends school. The original challenge claimed she did not primarily reside in Lincolnshire.

In an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she previously said she lived in Yorkshire with her son but intended to move to Lincolnshire full-time if she was elected.