Green Libraries Week helped raise environmental awareness in Gainsborough

Environmental awareness and the benefits of a sustainable lifestyle were highlighted as part of Green Libraries Week in the West Lindsey district.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
Councillors and officers from West Lindsey District Council visited Gainsborough Library to talk to local people about the small steps they can do which can have a big impact on the environment and to them financially.

The events offered a range of resources including carbon calculators to informational pamphlets, which were designed to help reduce food bills and prevent waste all aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of sustainability.

They were a hit among attendees of all ages, including Christine Keyworth and her three-year-old daughter, Beatrice.

Councillors and officers from West Lindsey District Council visited Gainsborough LibraryCouncillors and officers from West Lindsey District Council visited Gainsborough Library
While Beatrice engaged in learning about the environment through interactive activities, Christine took the opportunity to explore the council's initiatives and available grant funding for energy-efficient projects.

Christine said: “I already have a heat pump, which works great, but I was thrilled to learn that I could be eligible for help towards more insulation to keep my home toasty in winter.”

West Lindsey District Council’s energy efficiency officer, Matt Lill, said: “We want to make environmental stewardship accessible and achievable for everyone and show that making greener changes can bring real financial benefits.”

West Lindsey’s sustainability officer, Steve Leary, said: “We're here to showcase what is happening in our district and signpost residents towards financial incentives to make the green transition fair and just.”

Related topics:CouncillorsWest Lindsey