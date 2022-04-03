Green light for toolkit helping to make visits to Lincolnshire environmentally friendly

Green tourism could include promoting cycling.

The green tourism toolkit is hosted on the Visit Lincolnshire for Business website, and features case studies, practical tips, a carbon calculator and checklists for green credentials.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at the county council, said: “For small businesses in particular, it can be difficult to know where to start in understanding your carbon footprint and making changes that are both environmentally and cost effective.

"The toolkit is a must for any business in the county who wants to become more sustainable, not just those operating in our tourism sector.”

The toolkit is split into four sections – people, planet, place and grant funding, providing advice on everything from training and innovation, to reducing energy usage and food waste.

Mary Powell, place and investment manager at the county council, said: “Increasingly, tourists are aware of the environmental impacts their visits can have and are looking to minimise this.

"This could mean promoting cycling and walking, using locally sourced food and other products, having eco-friendly accommodation or reducing plastic waste.

“We launched the toolkit at this year’s Visitor Economy conference where sustainability was a key theme.

"Many of the questions that businesses asked about this subject were covered in the toolkit – showing its value straight away.”