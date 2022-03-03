West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee voted in favour of allowing the development on land off Kirton Road, Blyton, Gainsborough, which will develop electric and autonomous vehicle technologies and include two wind turbines and ground mounted solar panels.

The committee had previously deferred for a site visit following complaints from neighbours about potential noise from electric vehicles.

Chairman, Coun Ian Fleetwood said the visit had been “worthwhile”.

Plans for a green research centre at Blyton Park Driving Centre have been approved

He said: “We viewed the track from various locations and saw where the new building was going to go. It put into perspective where the noise might be coming from.”

Coun Jeff Summers, who himself drives an electric vehicle, said he was happy to approve the plans, while Coun Angela White pointed out that some of the objections were mainly due to the existing usage, which was not itself under discussion.

The building will include a control centre, new garages on the ground floor with access to the track in a ‘pit lane’ arrangement, and four office/conference suites. Each garage will include a battery wall to charge the cars from the renewable energy sources and the business will provide a total of 12 full-time equivalent jobs.

Alistair Wood, agent for the applicant told the committee: “The development will diversify and improve the existing local business and will allow for development of new automotive technologies at the site. The accommodation of electrical vehicle technology at the site will only result in a net reduction in the noise, from a similar number of vehicles using the circuit.”

He said the business currently operates at full capacity and was successful with noise levels monitored daily.

The council has received objections from local residents raising concerns including longer working hours, noise impacts, the impact on nearby listed buildings and the impact of the wind turbines.